Alice June Williams

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tyron Cooledge and June Mae Hoy; husband, Willie “Billy” Williams; daughter, Rose Marie Zayid; four brothers. T.C., Huston, Hoy, Alvin; and grandson, Nasir Amin Zayid.

Survivors include her daughter, Edna (Pastor Steve) Willingham; three sisters, Vivian Green, Sharon (Willie) Jackson, Denise (Michael) Webb; brother, Andrew (Barbara) Patterson; four grandsons, DeAndrea (Bridgett) Manley, Lonnie (Sharon) Turner II, William Rafael Turner, Samar (LaToya) Zayid; six great-grandchildren; two special caregivers-“daughters,” Stephanie Booker, LaShunda Curry; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of the Lebanon and Memphis services, 615-444-3117.

