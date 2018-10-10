Jerry Wayne Triplett

Mr. Triplett, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Mary Lee Triplett.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Triplett; sons, Britt (Karen) Triplett, Greg (Ali) Triplett; and grandchildren, Caroline, Parker and Luke Triplett and Brooke, Elizabeth, Blake and Beau Bralley.

Mr. Triplett was an Army veteran and a member of West Haven Baptist Church. He was a retired purchasing manager from Perma Pipe with 40 years of service.

He was the Lebanon Jaycees Outstanding Jaycee of the Year in 1972-73, a member of the Cumberland University Booster Club and served on the Middle Tennessee FCA board. He also served as president of Lebanon Golf and Country Club and the Lebanon Booster Club and was a member of the Gideon's organization. He was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church Lebanon and West Haven Baptist and a choir member at First Baptist Church Lebanon. He also enjoyed coaching youth league sports.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

