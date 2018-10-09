Douglas Howell

Mr. Howell, age 64, passed away Oct. 6 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

He is survived by his son, Toney Howell, of Murfreesboro; loving sister, Saundra Shabazz, of Lebanon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.