Obituary

Douglas Howell

Staff Reports • Today at 2:57 PM

Mr. Howell’s remains will lie in repose Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 from 2-6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be Saturday 11 a.m. until noon with funeral service to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Charlie E. McAdoo will serve as eulogist. Elder Gregory Milford will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Rest Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Howell, age 64, passed away Oct. 6 2018 at Summit Medical Center. 

He is survived by his son, Toney Howell, of Murfreesboro; loving sister, Saundra Shabazz, of Lebanon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

