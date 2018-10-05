Everett H. Tomlinson

Mr. Tomlinson, age 90, of Franklin, passed away Oct. 4, 2018.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Lois Chaffin Tomlinson; son, E. Wayne (Vickie) Tomlinson; daughter, Cynthia Tomlinson (Don) Dotson; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, James B. (Joyce) Tomlinson.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, 615-331-1952.

