Tony Joe Corley

Visitation with the Corley family will be held Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service time at 2 p.m. at Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Mr. Corley, age 54, of Liberty, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018.

Tony was born Sept. 29, 1964 in Smithville, a son of Ruth Hancock Corley and the late Billy Joe Corley. He graduated from DeKalb County High School. Tony worked as a construction worker. He was a Christian and attended the Lancaster Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Mr. Corley is survived by his mother, Mrs. Ruth Hancock Corley, of Liberty; brothers, William Randall (Angie) Corley, of Chapel Hill, James Quinn Corley, of Smyrna; sister, Kimberly (William) Turner, of Smithville; and aunt, Rita Webb Sherrill, of Lebanon.

Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria is in charge of arrangements.

