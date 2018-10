Mr. Gaines, age 66, passed away Sept. 29, 2018 at his residence.

He is survived by a loving brother, Richard D. Owens; stepdaughter, Gail Davis; stepson, Jimmy Stafford; and host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 615-444-4558.

