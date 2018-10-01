Mr. Alley, age 58, of Lebanon and Carthage, was pronounced dead Thursday evening, Sept. 27, 2018 at 10:16 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. He was discovered deceased from natural causes at the Hartsville Pike residence by his father after he had failed to answer his phone calls. Mr. Alley and his wife also maintained a home on Spring Creek Road in Lebanon.

In compliance with Mr. Alley’s wishes he was cremated and this was performed at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

One of two children, he was born Robert Mitchell Alley on Aug. 7, 1960 in Pulaski in Pulaski County, Virginia and was the son of Robert Lee Alley, of South Carthage.

His mother, Barbara Etta Pickett Alley Hancock, preceded her son in death June 26, 2015 at the age of 73.

In Lebanon on Coles Ferry Pike on March 17, 1990, he was united in marriage to the former Kimberly Ann Johnson. The ceremony was performed by then Wilson County Judge Don Simpson.

Mr. Alley was a 1978 graduate of Fort Chiswell High School in Max Meadows, Virginia.

For the past 18 years, he was employed by the Wilson County Road Commission as a mechanic, a passion of vehicle repair he had passed on to his two sons.

While living in Virginia, Mr. Alley had attended the Picketts Chapel Church of God in Max Meadows, a church founded by his grandfather, the late Albert Pickett.

Surviving in addition to Mr. Alley’s wife, Kim, and father, Robert, is his stepmother, Ann Angel Alley; two sons, Brandon Alley, and wife, Whitney, of Dublin, Virginia, Brian Alley, of Lebanon; sister, Robin Alley Verax, and husband, Billy, of Dixon Springs; and three grandchildren, Dylan, Ryland and Conner Alley.

The Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

