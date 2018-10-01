Glynda Jean Miller

Mrs. Miller, age 67, passed away Sept. 29, 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Miller; son, Nicholas Michael Miller, and family; mother, Helen Bruce; sister, Debbie Behzadi, and family; brother, Ron Goin, and family; half-sister, Sheila Biggerstaff, and family; and various aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.

Mount Olivet Funeral Home and Cemetery in Nashville is in charge of arrangements.

