Doris Simmons Lane

Mrs. Lane, age 90, of Lebanon, passed away Oct. 1, 2018.

A native of Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Nolan Guy Simmons and Vela Ogeal Massey Simmons. She was a clerk at the former Lebanon Food Center for 20 years and a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Joy Singers and LLL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Shady” Lane; and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Simmons.

Survivors include her two children, Margaret Crocharell, James Gary (Kathy) Lane; two grandchildren, Lane Crockarell, Amelia Lane; two brothers, James (Carmenza) Simmons, Jasper (June) Simmons; sister, Irene Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks goes to the staff of Southern Manor.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.