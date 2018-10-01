logo

Obituary

Doris Simmons Lane

Staff Reports • Today at 3:52 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Lane will be held Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Brother Vertis Butler and Brother Don McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lane, age 90, of Lebanon, passed away Oct. 1, 2018. 

A native of Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Nolan Guy Simmons and Vela Ogeal Massey Simmons. She was a clerk at the former Lebanon Food Center for 20 years and a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Joy Singers and LLL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Shady” Lane; and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Simmons.  

Survivors include her two children, Margaret Crocharell, James Gary (Kathy) Lane; two grandchildren, Lane Crockarell, Amelia Lane; two brothers, James (Carmenza) Simmons, Jasper (June) Simmons; sister, Irene Lee; and several nieces and nephews. 

Special thanks goes to the staff of Southern Manor.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

