Patricia Bowden

Ms. Bowden, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Sept. 29, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Burton and Minnie Hosse Bowden; and grandparents, Estell and Annie Williams.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher P. (Rhonda) Gannon, Timothy E. (Tiffany) Gannon; grandchildren, Lauren Gannon, Sam Gannon, Megan Gannon, Bradyn Gannon, Macy Gannon, Natalie Gannon; brother, Walter Bowden, of Springfield; co-parent, JoAnn Pembleton; and father of her children, Gary P. Gannon.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

