Edward Lee Adams

Mr. Adams, of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 28, 2018 at age 83.

Pallbearers will be David Hemontolor, Tom Silcox, Michael Cowley, Bobby Brown, Henry Burnett, Buddy North, Billy Craddock and David Baines.

Mr. Adams was born in Lancaster. He played basketball for Lancaster High School before he graduated. He was a loving father, a carpenter and a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church. He loved coon hunting and was awarded for his efforts to entertain and educate others about Appalachian flat foot dance and buckdancing.

Mr. Adams is survived by his three children, Susan (Danny) Brewington, Jerry (Bonnie) Adams, Vickie (Wendall) Johnston; grandchildren, David Baines, Jeremy Adams, Amber (Austin) Burton, Starr (Billy) Gladin, Kendall Johnston, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Tom) Silcox; sisters-in-law, Kathy Adams, Estell Adams; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Reynolds Adams; parents, Dollie Kelly and Ardell Adams; brothers, Robert Dale Adams, Billy Joe Adams; sister, Bobbie Jean Adams; and grandparents, John R. and Ester Kelly and James and Evergreen Adams.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Quality Care, Kindred Hospice, A.J.’s Flowers and Sellars Funeral Home.

