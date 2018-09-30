Mr. Earps, age 62, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 at his home.

Born Aug. 8, 1956 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late William Thomas Earps and Mattie Maye Cummings Earps. He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He worked for Manheim Auto Auction and formerly for Carrier Enterprises.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Clifton Earps.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Alice Evans Earps; son, William Wyatt Earps; and two brothers, Mark (Colleen) Earps and Carl (Teresa) Earps.

Pallbearers will be Manuel, Eric and Kenneth Cummings, James Howard, Dale Clifford and Albert Cummings.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

