Megan Gregory Spivey

Megan leaves behind her husband, Michael Spivey; and what she considered to be her greatest legacy, her son, Houston Spivey, age 11, of Lebanon, on whom she focused her love, attention and support. Houston was truly the light of her life.

In addition, Megan is survived by her mother and stepfather, Ann and Joseph Gilbert III, of Nashville; her father, Rudy Gregory, of Columbia; her sister, Erin Shouse, of Columbia; her mother-in-law, Joy Patterson, of Lebanon; her father-in-law, Kenneth Spivey, and his wife, Peggy, of Hartsville; her sister and brother-in law, Angie and David Malmin, of Hartsville; her stepsister, Jill Alderson, of Columbia; her “second mother,” Lynne O’Neal, of Nashville; and her step-grandmother, Joyce Kirkpatrick, of Guntersville, Alabama. Megan is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, however, she had particularly close bonds with her nephew, Parker Shouse, and niece, Lakelyn Olive, having played an integral part in their lives since their births. She is also survived by a host of beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Megan was born Jan 15, 1980 at the Maury County Hospital. She attended public schools in Maury County and graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1998. While in Whithorne Middle School, she pushed for, established and played on the school’s first girls soccer team. She also played high school and travel team soccer. Megan was an accomplished swimmer and member of the Columbia swim team for a number of years.

Megan became certified as an EMT through Columbia State Community College. She graduated from Cumberland Institute of Massage Therapy in Brentwood and was licensed as a massage therapist. Megan was a certified swim instructor and worked many summers as a lifeguard and pool manager at Henry Horton State Park. Upon graduation from high school, Megan relocated to Panama City, Florida to fulfill her lif-long dream of working at Gulf World and learning to train dolphins. She worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee and for King’s Daughter’s School in Columbia. As a massage therapist, Megan worked at a various spas in Nashville and Lebanon, as well as maintained a private practice. As a volunteer, she spent time working with the Special Olympics organization.

Memorial donations are not expected, however, Houston would like any donations be made to the Wilson County Special Olympics.

Marshall Donnelly and Combs in Nashville will post a legacy page for friends and loved ones to leave comments.

