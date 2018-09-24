Gilbert ‘Wayne’ Smith

Mr. Smith, age 79, passed away Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, surrounded by his loving family.

Wayne was born in Nashville on June 19, 1939 to the late Fendrix Smith and Mabel Harris Smith. He was a member of the graduating class of 1957 of Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Michigan. He was a veteran of the film industry, working as a documentary filmmaker, graphic animation designer and producer and general manager of Toon City Animation in Manila, Philippines. He won many national and international awards, including an Emmy award for engineering excellence.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Glen Smith; daughter, Laura Lee Smith; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Smith; and mother of his children, Patricia Smith.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail Seaborn Smith; son, Gary (Sharon) Smith; brother, Ronald Fendrix (Iva) Smith; sisters, Reba Karene Johnson, Glenda Sue (H.F.) Batts, Patsy (Steve) Smiley; grandchildren, Nikki Beard, Christopher Beard, Carrie (Jon Cardon) Bowers; and great-grandchildren, Georgia Richardson, Jadelyn Bowers and Charlie and Madison Cardon.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jon Cardon, Gary Smith, Ronnie Smith, Daniel Smith, Peter Shockey and Jeff Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Rowles and James C. Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Thomas Hospital Foundation, American Heart Association or to your local Humane Society in care of Cheatham County Funeral Home, 615-792-2552, cheathamcountyfh.com.

