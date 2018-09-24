Freeman Fisher Coles

Mr. Coles, age 73, a lifelong resident of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

Born Feb. 26, 1945, he is the son of the late Frank Freeman Coles and the late Lou Douglas Coles Kay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Zaynelle Coles Nave; and stepdaughter, Tracy Felts Chaffin.

He is survived by his sister, Roseanne Coles Dillard; grandchildren, Jordan Carlton (Hailee) Chaffin, Justin Freeman Chaffin; great-granddaughter, Emory Katherine Chaffin; nieces, Joey Jane (Jay) Bradshaw, Abby Zay Dillard; nephews, Lou Judson (Bevin) Nave, Austin Ray Dillard; the grandmother of his grandchildren, Rose Marie Coles; special friends, Kristie Thorne, Robert Anderson, Perry DuCote and his lake family, especially Ray and Barbara Christian,

Freeman was a 1963 graduate from Lebanon High School. He attended Middle Tennessee State University and received his bachelor’s degree in sociology. Following college, he joined the United States Army, where he was an airborne paratrooper from 1967-69. After serving in the military, he worked with his father in his dental lab, working closely with local dentists. Freeman spent 40-plus years with Fidelity Mutual in Nashville as a financial planner until he went out on his own with Fundamental Financial Concepts, LLC. He recently retired and lived a quiet and peaceful life. He enjoyed gardening and tending to yard work, as well as helping maintain his tenants home places. He had many hobbies throughout his life from dirt biking, riding horses, owning Texas longhorn cattle and even running everything from marathons to triathlons, but his most recent love was restoring antique wooden boats and spending time with his friends on the lake.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.