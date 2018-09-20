Augusta Thomas

Ms. Thomas, age 88, passed away Sept. 19, 2018 at Grace Health Care, in Cordova.

She is survived by her children, Jean Bailey, of Indianapolis, Joyce McDaniels, Reggie Marthell, both of Lebanon, Kenneth Marthell, of Virginia, Charles Thomas Jr., of Memphis; many devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

