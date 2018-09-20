logo

Obituary

Alfred 'Tootie' Abston

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 3:47 PM

Mr. Abston’s body will lie in repose Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 from 2-6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral to follow at Mays Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 661 Mays Chapel Road in Mt. Juliet. Pastor Jeffrey L. Buford will serve as eulogist, and Pastor James Brooks will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage.

Mr. Abston, age 79, passed away Sept. 18, 2018 at Alive Hospice Nashville. 

He is survived by his devoted son, Marcus (Ebony) Stokes, of LaVergne; granddaughter, J'Mia Covington; great-granddaughter, A'miyah Covington, of Nashville; devoted sisters, Mai Bell A. Stafford, Margaret A. Bell, of Lebanon, Estelle A. Oldham, of Mt. Juliet; aunt, Velma Crutcher, of Mt. Juliet; special sister-in-law, Debra Abston; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.

Lebanon Democrat Videos