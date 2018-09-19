Mrs. Elizabeth Sullivan Reeves, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 19, 2018.

She was born in Wilson County, the daughter of the late Leslie Brownlow Sullivan and Joanna Binkley Sullivan. She retired from Hartmann Luggage and attended the Calvary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward R. Reeves; two sons, Richard Allen Reeves, Danny Lynn Reeves; brother, Thaxton Sullivan; half-brother, George Sullivan; and sister, Virginia Dawes.

She is survived by her four children, Jimmy (Brenda Sue) Reeves, Abe (Joyce) Reeves, Sherald (Steven) Dillard, David Reeves; brother, Junior (Katherine) Sullivan; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

