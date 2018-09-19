Carolyn Blake

Mrs. Blake, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Edith Fawcett; husband, Tom Blake; sister, Jeanette Robinson; brother, Robert Morris Fawcett; and nephew, Keith Robinson.

She is survived by her son, Brad (Jen) Blake; daughter, Lori Blake; grandchildren,

Ibrahim, Rahamatu, Musa and Imani Blake; sisters-in-law, Carol Fawcett and Shirley Bates; niece, Paula (Ray) Tabor; nephew, Sam (Jodi) Bates; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephen, Luke, Trevor, Maggie and Emma.

Mrs. Blake was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and a graduate of North Texas State University. She was a second-grade elementary school teacher in Prosper, Texas and Commack, New York and a member of the Exodus Bay-Shore Movement from 1961-63. She married her husband, Tom Blake, on Sept. 3, 1963. She was a piano accompanist and teacher with Friendship Christian for 14 years and for Cumberland University and Cumberland Arts Academy for 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hope Springs International, 2100 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

