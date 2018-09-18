Roberta Jane ‘Ro’ Oldham

Roberta Oldham passed away Sept. 17, 2018 at age 77.

Pallbearers will be Danny Hill, Mark Caplenor, Zachary Hill, Will Caplenor, Kenny Sallis and Matt Wood.

Mrs. Oldham was born in Lebanon, though much of her family was from the Carthage area of Tennessee. She worked in the medical field as a data processor and attended Baptist church. She loved reading, swimming, sports and travel.

Mrs. Oldham is survived by her husband, Billy G. Oldham; children, Leslie (Mark) Caplenor, Debbie (Danny) Hill; grandchildren, Will Caplenor, Tori Caplenor, Kendell Caplenor, Kellie (Kenny) Sallis, Amy (Matt) Wood, Zach Hill; and great-grandchildren, Zander Wood and Madison Sallis.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gordon Oldham; mother, Edwina Key Oldham; and brother, George Oldham.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville TN 37203, 615-327-0991 and/or the Alzheimer’s Association at 478 Craighead St., Suite 200, Nashville TN 37204, alz.org, 800-272-3900.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

