Vicki Gregory Fitzpatrick

Mrs. Fitzpatrick, age 67, of Austin, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

Born Sept. 28, 1950 in Davidson County, she is the daughter of the late Delbert and Georgia Oleta Hightower Gregory.

She was a graduate of Gallatin High School and a member of Fountain Run First Baptist Church. She was a stay-at-home mom and a farmer. She and her husband were also in the land title business. She was an accomplished artist and florist and made the best fried pies and chocolate fudge. Before moving to Kentucky, she served two terms as a Wilson County commissioner and as chair of the Wilson County Planning Commission.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry Fitzpatrick; three children, Amanda Lee (David) DeMeo, Selene Del (Jonathan) Tinsley, Blake Gregory (Ashlie) Fitzpatrick; three grandchildren, Abigail DeMeo, Solomon Tinsley, Irelynn Fitzpatrick; two brothers, Mike (Norma Jean) Gregory, Steve (Ruth) Gregory; nieces, Misty Hailey, Heather Adams, Amy Templeton, April Mast; father-in-law, Jack Fitzpatrick; sister-in-law, Jacqueline and Mike Judd; brother-in-law, Jeff (Melissa) Fitzpatrick; and their children, Audra Irwin, Jesse Judd, Bethany Neighbors, Megan Fitzpatrick, Chrissiana Fitzpatrick; and several great nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be T. Jones, Harry Herrinsmith and Jeff Fitzpatrick. Active pallbearers will be R.D. Denney, Jerry Hubbard, Robert Hailey, Robert Johnson, Jason Payne, Mike Shirley, Mike Judd and and Tom Sealy.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

