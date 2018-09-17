Herbert Haskell Davis

Mr. Davis, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 15, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Wilson County the son of the late Charles Rhea Davis and Callie Morse Davis. He was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Salve Regina College in Newport, Rhode Island and received a degree in business from Chaminade College in Honolulu. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a chief warrant officer 4 with 32 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles Rhea Davis Jr. and Hugh Winston Davis.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Shipper Davis; four children, Herbert Haskell (Shemeka) Davis II, Dr. Adam (Julie) Davis, Eugenia (Kevin) Shearon, Madron (Tim) Sawyers; sister, Edna Katherine Schubeck; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; special golf buddies, Sue Drummond, Jeanne Jackson; caregiver, Cindy Davis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Honorary pallbearers will be members and friends of Lebanon Golf and Country Club and Lafayette Country Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following charities, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004, P.O. Box 128, Lebanon, TN 37088, St. Joseph’s Indian School, give.stjo.org, Alice Lloyd College, alc.edu or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

