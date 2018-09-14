Timothy J. Murray

Mr. Murray, age 65, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

Born Nov. 4, 1952 in Putnam County, he is the son of the late J.T. and Ella Mae Keith Murray. He was a 1971 graduate of Lebanon High School and obtained an associate’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He worked in collections for the Internal Revenue Service.

He is survived by his brother, Paul Murray, of Lebanon.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

