Sherry Gail Parkerson

Mrs. Parkerson, age 76, of Smithville, died Thursday morning, Sept. 13, 2018 at her home.

Born Sept. 19, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Alfred Hays and Lula Reeves Clayborn Hays.

Sherry was preceded in death by her husbands, M.B. Parkerson, Jim Parkerson; sons, Michael Bryan Parkerson, Toy Eugene Parkerson; brother, Jimmy Hays; and her grandparents, Valta and Jessie Hays.

She was a 1959 graduate of Watertown High School and was employed for 32 years at Nashville Baptist Hospital as assistant director of medical records. She was a member of Pilgram The Baptist Church in Hermitage.

Sherry is survived by her daughters, Shirley Parkerson, of Murfreesboro, Lynn (Johnny) Adcock, of Smithville; daughter-in-law, Tracie Parkerson, of Hermitage; grandchildren, Carrie Jo (J.R.) Faultner, of Flagstaff, Arizona, Matt Bennett, of Tullahoma, Mitchell Bennett, of Manchester, Bryan (Megan) Parkerson, of Knoxville, Kai Parkerson, of Nashville, Tyler (Crystal) Parkerson, Will Parkerson, both of Hermitage; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jackson (Kathy) Hays, of Auburntown; sisters-in-law, Ruby Parkerson, Carol Hays; brother-in-law, John (Ruth) Reynolds; nieces; nephews; cousins; and special friend, Gerald Glover, and family, of Hendersonville.

Grandsons will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl and Kenneth Bailey, John Gribble, Bruce Baker, Oscar Fields, Dave Foster, Zack Criscoe, Steve Fullerton and Jeff Dechard.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

