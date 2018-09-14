Martha Lucille Bogle

Mrs. Bogle, age 94, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at Lebanon Health and Rehab.

She was born in Statesville to the late Toy and Ruby Jennings. She is also preceded in death by her husband of nearly 67 years, Joe Donnell Bogle; brothers, James, Doug and Ed Jennings; sister, Carrie Brown Penuel; grandchild, Wendy Bogle Gilley; and great-grandchild, Campbell Crockett Rozell.

She is survived by her sons, Billy Joe (Judy) Bogle, of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert Lynn (Treva) Bogle, of Lebanon; sister, Joyce (Joe) Caldwell, of Lebanon; grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Bogle, Brooke (Brady) Palmer, Clay (Brett) Rozell; great-grandchildren, Clay Alden, Adyson, Watson and Linden Palmer, Barrett, Canaan and Marshall Rozell, Tiffany, Brian and Wendy Bogle, Nathan Gilley; three great-great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bogle was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she was a regular worker in the nursery. She was also an Inspector for Robertshaw Lux Clock for more than 32 years.

Pallbearers will be Clay, Alden, Watson, Linden and Brady Palmer, Scott Bogle and Brett, Barrett, Cannaan and Marshall Rozell.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.