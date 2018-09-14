Lorene Jenkins Bender

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paulder and Louis Jenkins.

Survivors include her husband, Cecil Bender; daughter, Cecilia Bender; grandson, Tre’von (Destiney) Guest; granddaughters, Keandra and Nakita Guest; great-grandson, Jaydn; step-grandaughters, Desariah, Dasonie, and Daleah; two sisters, Pauline Green, Dorothy Ann McCray; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

