Othy Mai Johnson Moser

Mrs. Moser, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

Born Oct. 16, 1926 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Walter and Hattie Dillard Johnson. She owned and operated Moser Electronics in Nashville for 40 years. Mrs. Moser was a member of West Hills Baptist Church in Lebanon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Moser; sister, Beatrice Sherrill; and brothers, Carlos Johnson and William Alfred Johnson.

She is survived by her best friends and caregivers, Vanessa Seay and Lance and Frankie Shockley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be Jason Anderson, Larry Pogue, Bob Duncan, Timothy Nees, Bobby Neese, Odell Bain and Brad Epley.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

