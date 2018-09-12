Corinne Carpenter Heller

Mrs. Heller, age 66, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Will Allen Carpenter and Dorothy Pulley Carpenter; husband, Jim Heller; grandson, Michael Landon Heller; and brother-in-law, Danny Norton.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Stacey) Heller, Charles Foster; brothers, Randy Carpenter, Perry (Becky) Carpenter; sister, Judy Norton; sisters-in-law, Carol Sanchez, Eileen Nichols; grandchildren, Allison (Kenny) Lawson, Lacey (Andrew) Kellow; great-grandchildren, Kenson and Kenslee Lawson; and numerous other loving family members.

Mrs. Heller was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she and her husband both served as youth group leaders. She was employed in her family business as bookkeeper with Carpenter's Quality Appliance.

Active pallbearers will be Colton Willits, Kyler Hankins, Jayden Carpenter, Dale Hargrove, Darrell Hargrove and Charles Foster.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Heller's memory to Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.