William Joe Palk Sr.

Joe Palk passed away Sept. 8, 2018 at age 77.

Mr. Palk was born in Waverly but lived in Lafayette. He served his community as a fireman and a farmer after serving his country in the United States Navy. He loved working with wood, exploring caves and delighting folks with money origami.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou McLaughlin Palk; children, William Joe (Deena) Palk Jr., Nelda Lou Nartker, Brandie M. (David) Hooge, Richard Donovan (Rhonda) Palk; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Virgil D. (Rosanna) Palk, Darrel (Brenda) Palk, Norma Wright, Diane (Drew) Bell, Ted (Betty) Palk, Donna Turner, Glenna Sue Palk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lisel and Louville Palk; brother, Larry Palk; brother-in-law, Nelson Wright; and son-in-law, Kevin Nartker.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

