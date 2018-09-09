Julia Frances O'Neal Anderson Nelson

Mrs. Nelson was born Feb. 27, 1932 in LaFayette, Walker County, Georgia. She passed away Sept. 4, 2018 at Quality Care Health and Rehab in Lebanon. She was the oldest daughter of the late Robert Grady and Minnie Elizabeth O'Neal. After retiring from Lockheed-Martin Marietta with 30 years she moved to Lebanon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Albert Anderson; second husband, Willie Thomas Nelson; brothers, Lawrence "Pooch" O'Neal, Danny O'Neal; and sister, M. Grace Rogers.

She is survived by her three children, Jason (Sherry) Anderson, Jonathan (Melissa) Anderson, Elizabeth (Truman) Shahan; seven grandchildren, Walter (Rebekah) Shahan, Daniel Shahan, Jennifer (Daniel) Demay, Rebecca (Lance) Troutt, Brandon Anderson, Sean Anderson, Jack Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert "Snooks" (Jo) O'Neal, David (Brenda) O'Neal, James (Jannette) O'Neal; sister, Susan (Paul) Hentz; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff at Quality Care Health and Rehab for her loving care and the Avalon Hospice for continued support in their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Sherry's Run P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007.

