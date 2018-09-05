Carrie Elizabeth Tidwell

Mrs. Tidwell, age 86, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning at her residence.

Born Jan. 25, 1932 at Commerce, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Nissie Kelley Bennett and was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Winston Tidwell; and a grandson, Christopher Tidwell.

Carrie is survived by her children, Glenda (James) Irvin, Roger (Debbie) Tidwell, Brian Tidwell, all of Lauderdale, Mississippi; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Bennett, of Lebanon; niece, Jennifer Bennett; nephew, Warren (Kim) Bennett; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

