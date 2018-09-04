Jennifer Elane Davenport Langford

Mrs. Langford, age 39, of Lebanon, died Sept. 2, 2018.

Jennifer was a graduate of Celina High School, where she excelled in basketball and earned a scholarship to Vol State. She earned her master’s degree from Cumberland University. Jennifer was a member of Joy Church. She was a homemaker and homeschooler of her three children, a board member of Eagle Academy in Mt. Juliet and a former employee of NBC Bank/Suntrust, Wilson County Farm Bureau and the Alumni Center at Cumberland University.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Jo Bradford and Glen and Lucille Davenport. Jennifer was also preceded in death by her uncle, Alan Bradford.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Rodney Langford, of Lebanon; parents, Hugh and Teri Davenport, of Celina; children, Nolan Clay Langford, Emmy Bryce Langford, Rellan Cole Langford; brothers, Brad (Beth) Davenport, of Manchester,

Matt (Brittany) Davenport, of Cookeville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jackie and Tina Langford, of Rickman; and sisters-in-law, Chasity (Jonathan) Williamson, Danielle (Robbie) Jordan, both of Rickman. Jennifer was loved by many nieces and nephews

Active pallbearers will be Curtis Stone, Josh Pruno, Gary Tinsley, Jon Williamson, Lance Roach and Greg Bradford. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Davenport, Matt Davenport, Robbie Jordan, Eric Cherry and Jim Moore.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to an education fund for Nolan, Emmy and Rellan.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

