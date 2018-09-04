Charline Burton Picard

Ms. Picard, age 90, of Crossville, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene Burton and Sallie Thomas Burton; sister, Nora Martin; and nephew, Kenneth Stiles.

She is survived by her nephews, Ronnie (Linda) Stiles, Jerry Stiles, Charles (Benita) Stiles and Ray Stiles; and numerous other family members.

Ms. Picard was an accountant and office manager for Fair Park Senior Center in Crossville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to any local Lion’s Club.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowfuneralchapel.com.

