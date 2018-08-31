logo

Obituary

Stephanie Jane McGhee

Staff Reports • Aug 31, 2018 at 1:08 PM

A memorial service for Ms. McGhee will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at 5 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Greg Smith and Brother Thurman Seber officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home. 

Ms. McGhee, age 44, of Gladeville, died Wednesday evening, Aug. 29, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

Born March 29, 1974 in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of Linda Cook Clemons and the late Carroll Lee Clemons. 

She is survived by her companion, Philip Neely, of Gladeville; sons, Brady McGhee, Caleb McGhee, both of Smithville; mother, Linda Cook Clemons, of Alexandria; sister, Joyce (Ronald) Kelly, of Brush Creek; two nieces; a nephew; and aunts, uncles and cousins.  

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

