Stephanie Jane McGhee

Ms. McGhee, age 44, of Gladeville, died Wednesday evening, Aug. 29, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Born March 29, 1974 in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of Linda Cook Clemons and the late Carroll Lee Clemons.

She is survived by her companion, Philip Neely, of Gladeville; sons, Brady McGhee, Caleb McGhee, both of Smithville; mother, Linda Cook Clemons, of Alexandria; sister, Joyce (Ronald) Kelly, of Brush Creek; two nieces; a nephew; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

