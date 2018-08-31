George Houston King

Mr. King, age 71, of Watertown, died Wednesday morning at Carrick Glen Assisted Living in Mt. Juliet.

Born Oct. 12, 1946 in Fort Pierce, Florida, he was the son of the late Lloyd Jackson King and Margaret Almond King. He was a retired equipment salesman and a member of Comer Lodge No. 417 in Watertown.

George is survived by his wife, Fran Hunt King, of Watertown; stepson, Charles Edward Hawkins, of Missouri; and sister-in-law, Susie Hunt, of Delaware.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

