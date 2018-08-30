Lou Douglas Fisher Coles Kay

Mrs. Kay, age 96, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

Born July 22, 1922 in Elmwood, she is the daughter of the late T.J. and Nell L. Fisher. She grew up in the Leeville community and was a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1958. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Zaynelle C. Nave; first husband, Frank Freeman Coles; and second husband, Robert L. Kay.

She is survived by her son, Freeman Fisher Coles; daughter, Roseanne Coles Dillard; grandchildren, Abby Zay Dillard, Austin Dillard, Joey Jane (Jay) Bradshaw, Lou Judson (Bevin) Nave; three great-grandchildren, Liza, Lucy and Fisher Bradshaw; special stepdaughter, Carol Kay (Glenn) Dunn, and her children, Jeffrey and Cynthia, and their four children.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Hamlet Halbert family; Mt. Juliet High School class of 1941; Ken Davis; Bob and Virginia Givan; Glenn Dunn; Bob Dedman; and Omie and the late Mr. Holland.

Memorials may be made to Lebanon First United Methodist Church children’s ministry or the Lebanon Public Library.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

