Charlene Gill Merritt

Mrs. Merritt, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Aug. 30, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare.

Born Oct. 20, 1925 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Obie and Minnie Lee Clemmons Williams. She was a member of First Baptist Church and attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She worked with her husband at Gill Motor Co. for many years and later worked as a billing clerk at University Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin Elma Gill, on Nov. 2, 1995.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley Merritt; three children, Ronnie (Teresa) Gill, Carolyn (Eric) Fleming, Edna Lee (Bubba) Hooker; six grandchildren, Kristen Hooker (Greg) Watkins, Les (Mandy) Hooker IV, Dorsey Hooker, Kayla (John) Hawkins, Alexis Fleming, Brooke Fleming; and four great-grandchildren, Finley Hooker, Mills Hooker, Henry Hooker V and Gavin Hawkins.

Pallbearers will be Les Hooker IV, John Hawkins, Billy Ferrell, Eric Fleming and Bob Merritt.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Karrisa Whitaker for her loving care and continued support in their time of need.

Memorials may be made to Sherry’s Run or to the children’s hospital of your choice.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

