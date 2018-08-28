Rachel Ann Bryan

Rachel Bryan passed away Aug. 27, 2018 at age 90.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jim and Faye Agee, Rochelle Hall, Raymond and Shirley Short, and Justin and Tara Turner.

Mrs. Bryan loved to cook, garden and spend time with her family and cat. Fortunate were the recipients of her legendary coconut cakes.

She is survived by her son, Ed (Stephanie) Bryan, of Brentwood; two grandchildren; great-grandchild; sisters, Ludie Tomlin, Odell Simpson, Lera Raniey, Birdiemai Ambrose, Birtha Phillips and brother James Holt.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Lelyette Bryan; son, Bobby Carl; and parents, Lela Bennett and Frank Holt.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

