Imogene Davenport Hudson

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or American Kidney Foundation.

Ms. Hudson passed away at home with her daughter Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Born March 17, 1930 in Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Willie Lloyd Davenport and Ola Russell Davenport.

She attended Cumberland University and Middle Tennessee State Teachers College and majored in English. After college, she worked at National Life in Nashville, where she met her husband to be, Osborne H. Hudson, and together they had a daughter, Janet “Jan” Elaine Hudson, of Irmo, South Carolina.

After helping “Ozzie” through USC Pharmacy School, the family moved to Camden, South Carolina and took over ownership of City Drug Co., on DeKalb St. (now Liberty Tax). A lot of hard work for the next 25-plus years led to the expansion of City Drug Inc. to three stores. Imogene was vice president and co-owner of the corporation and focused on managing City Drug No. 2 in Dusty Bend and eventually City Drug No. 3 in Lugoff.

Following her divorce in 1975, Imogene began a new adventure in retail, this time in fashion. As a sales associate with Belk, she helped organize and participated in several fashion shows. After recovering from a broken back, she changed careers and became a successful real estate agent with Century 21 and Better Homes & Gardens agencies until she retired.

She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and helped with the children’s bazaar. When she didn’t focus on work, she enjoyed her membership in the Kirkover Hills Garden Club. Imogene especially loved playing bridge “with the girls” in several clubs. She was an avid fisherwoman and beachgoer, where she spent time beachcombing for shark teeth and unusual shells.

She was also a member of the John D. Kennedy Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and loved researching her ancestry and traveling to sites related to family ancestors.

She was a fabulous mother but an even better best friend. Gone but always in my heart.

Jan would like to express her heartfelt thanks to Kershaw Health Hospice, specifically nurses, Stephanie and Danielle, aides, Sara and Melinda, social worker, Katie and Chaplain Jenny.

Powers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online register at powersfuneralhome.net.

