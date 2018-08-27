Esther Christine Arrington

Mrs. Arrington died Aug. 26, 2018 at the age of 91 at Tennova Hospital.

Mrs. Arrington was 1945 graduate of Watertown High School and a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. She was a World War II cadet nurse who received her registered nurse’s degree from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Mrs. Arrington worked in labor and delivery in Lebanon and later in Atlanta.

In 1982, the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild was organized, and Mrs. Arrington was a charter member. She has continued in the organization, and in honor of her service the Esther Arrington Award is given each year by the Guild for best fair theme arrangement at the Wilson County Fair.

Mrs. Arrington is survived by her son, Ronald (Janet) Arrington, of Watertown; sister, Marjorie Kennedy, of Sioux City, Iowa; nieces, Pam (Ken) Hoffman, Laleta (Don) Shipper, Kristina (Bill) McKee, Nicola (Danny) Vantrease; special nephew, David (Etta) Fitch; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Arrington was preceded in death by her sons, Charles and Perry Arrington; husband, Carl P. Arrington in 2010; parents, Frank and Evelyn Groom; sister, Mary Frank Groom; sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura (Robert) Bowlin, Paula (Henry) Oldfield; and twin, Ruth (Jim) Fitch.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wilson County Books From Birth at 149 Public Square, Lebanon TN 37087.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Pavilion Assisted Living for a great year and the love they showed her.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

