Beaudy Brown, age 70, passed away Aug. 25, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, Quinn (Nancy) Woods, Angela (John) Boone, Kaneca Oldham, Stanford Woods; brothers Kenneth and George Seay; and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.