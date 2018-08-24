Harry A. Goot

Mr. Goot, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at his home.

Born June 11, 1926 in Chicago, he is the son of the late Harry A. and Ruth Lancaster Goot. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked in dry cleaning for more than 40 years, being the former owner of Kleen Way Cleaners for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Lebanon Masonic Lodge No. 18 F&AM and the First United Methodist Church since he was 12 years old.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Modene Harel Goot, in 1992; and a stepson, William Bruce Childress.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Martin Goot; daughter, Patricia Ann (Ivo) Dillon; two grandchildren, Mark Anthony (Rhonda) Helton, Tammy Renee (Michael) Moore; great-grandchildren, Devin Chase Moore, Luke Helton; two stepdaughters, Nora Ruth Jacobs, Michelle Lee (Tommy) Smith; and step-grandchildren, Daniel Thomas Smith, Andrew Lee Smith, Christopher Sears, Christy (Phillip) Marlin, Travis and Shannon Childress.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

