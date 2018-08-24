Charles Eugene ‘Hoogie’ Huddleston

Mr. Huddleston, age 85, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Hershel Huddleston and Opal Cassidy Huddleston; sister, Ruth H. Walker; and sister-in-law, Anita Huddleston.

Mr. Huddleston is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Flippen Huddleston; children, Sherri H. (Gilbert) Gough, Karen H. Haynes, Michael Huddleston; grandchildren, Laura Gough (Jeremy) Fralix, Ashley Gough (Paul) Gilliland, Adam (Kathryn) Dailey, Rachael Dailey, Jordan Huddleston, Jonathan (Mallory) Huddleston, Justin Huddleston; great-grandchildren, Ellie Grace, Brice, Gideon, Amirra, Alexzander, McKayla and Rhett; brothers, Jewell (Virginia) Huddleston, Robert Earl Huddleston; and numerous other loving family members.

Hoogie was a 1952 graduate of Watertown High School. He had a passion for all sports and served as football captain, receiving superlatives, bachelor of ugliness and best boy athlete. He was employed with Ford Glass Plant and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

