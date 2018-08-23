Nannie Mai Harper

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Talley Nicks and Clarence Crenshaw; son, Robert Nelson Harper; granddaughters, Lisa LaShay Harper, Victoria Denise Gooch; grandson, Marcus Julius Banks; brother, Clarence Allen Crenshaw and sister, Jeanette Crenshaw.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Julius C. Harper; son, Bobby Wilson (Delois) Harper, of Hartsville; daughters: Mary (Michael) Whittaker, of Hartsville, Virginia Cole, of Dixon Springs, Julia (Frank) Haigler, of Lebanon, Jessica Harper, of Hartsville; grandchildren, Robert (Alice) Harper Jr., Nelson B. Harper, Bobby F. Harper, Lenore Harper, Brandon (Denise) Gooch, Baketia Gooch, Terrance (Lindsay) Adams, Adam Harper, Allen Harper, Paula Luster, Jennifer Stewart, Ebonee Stott; siblings, Dorothy Elizabeth Jones, Mary Jo (Donny) Murry, Darlene (Robert) Beamus; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

