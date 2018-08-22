Jimmy Ray Cozart

Mr. Cozart, age 63, of the Statesville community, died Monday evening, Aug. 20, 2018 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born Dec. 31, 1954, he was the son of the late James Albert Cozart and Magdelene Chumley Cozart and was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Billy and Wilma Ray Batey; and a brother-in-law, Dean Batey.

Jimmy Ray was a longtime brick and stonemason.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Batey Cozart; daughter, Cierra Jan Thompson, and her husband, Michael; granddaughter, Hailey Mae Thompson, all of Statesville; brother, James Robert (Shannon) Cozart, of Lebanon; brothers-in-law, Billy (Tracy) Batey, Joe Batey; sister-in-law, Cindi Batey; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Ernie Adsmond, Mike Lawrence, Earl Lamberson, Chris Cozart, Jim Owen and Daniel Tyree.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

