Fannie Mai Eddins Jones

Mrs. Jones, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at Southern Manor.

Born March 1, 1925 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Thomas Pointer and Fannie Frances Hall Eddins. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph T. Jones Sr.; son, Carl Wayne Jones; sister, Louise Eddins; and four brothers, Allen, Harry, J.W. and Richard Eddins.

She is survived by her two sons, Joseph T. (Renee) Jones Jr., Eddie Ray (Vickie) Jones; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.