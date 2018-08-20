Debra Lynne Aubrey

Ms. Aubrey, 64, passed away Aug. 17, 2018 at the Lebanon Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Jennings County, Indiana, Lynne loved to travel and lived in numerous cities in Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin. A history and literature connoisseur, she always had at least one book in hand or purse, often both. Lynne was also a talented pianist and a church choir member for most of her life, devoted to music and worship and always eager to share those passions with family and friends.

Lynne’s survivors include her father, Paul Ramey, and his wife, Dorothy, of Scipio, Indiana; two daughters, Lucinda Sutton, of Lebanon, Amanda Aubrey, of Milwaukee; three grandchildren, Trinity, Micayla and Jaden Sutton; sister, Lucinda Sharp, and her husband, Marc, of Lancaster; brother, Michael Ramey, and his wife, Valentina, of Springfield; niece, Darcy Sharp, and her husband, Nick Mastron, of Arlington, Virginia; niece, Sarah Ramey; and nephews, Jaime and Paul Ramey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Autism Speaks, the American Kidney Foundation or toward funeral expenses in care of Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown.

“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on…” Irving Berlin.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.