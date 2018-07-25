Robert Nelson Harper

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Shanay Harper.

Survivors include his wife, Eva Chatman Harper; three sons, Nelson Blant, Robert Harper Jr., Terrance Adams; mother, Nannie Mae Harper; father, Julius Harper; four sisters, Mary Whitaker, Virginia Cole, Julia Haigler, Jessica Harper; twin brother, Bobby Wilson Harper; two brothers-in-law, Michael Whittaker, Frank Haigler; six grandchildren; several stepchildren; a host of godchildren; three devoted friends, Roy Vaden, Pastor Shadrack Seay, Pastor Robert Spickard; and very special friends, Abigail Burnley, Vickie Harper and Richard McMurry.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

