Alton Mary Hicks

Mrs. Hicks, age 101, of Mt. Juliet, died July 21, 2018.

Mrs. Hicks was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hicks was the daughter of the late Thomas Monroe and Carrie Gosie Cassitty Tramel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Hagar Hicks Sr.; son, William Hagar “Bill” Hicks Jr.; granddaughter, Karen “Sissy” Hicks; and siblings, Troy Tramel, George Tramel, Johnie Tramel, Bessie Tramel and Jean Pack.

She is survived by her granddaughters, Becky Hicks Stewart, Mary Jane Hicks; great-grandchildren, William Graham (Ginger) Stewart, Shelley Stewart; great-great grandchildren, Elliott Stewart, Palmer Stewart; daughter-in-law, Reba Hicks; step-grandsons, Randy Phelps, Brett Phelps; and beloved dog, Spot.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge of arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

