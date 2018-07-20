Sharon Edith Lester

Sharon Lester passed away July 19, 2018 at age 68.

She is survived by her spouse, Ronnie Lester; brother, Earl Ledbetter; daughter, Stephanie Lester; daughter, Michelle Kiser; son, Scott Lester; grandchildren, John David and J.W. Kiser, Mya, DeReneé and Owen Lester; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Jettie Ledbetter; father, John Ledbetter; and brothers, Henry Ledbetter and Miles Ledbetter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pat Summit Foundation.

Arrangements are being handled by the family.

